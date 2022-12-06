Police are charging a 25-year-old Staten Island man with a hate crime after he injured a father and son leaving a kosher market in the borough with a BB gun, authorities said Tuesday.

Jason Kish of the Port Richmond neighborhood was arrested Tuesday morning, less than two days after he fired at a 35-year-old man and 7-year-old boy in front of the Island Kosher supermarket in the Meiers Corners section of the borough, police said.

Authorities charged him with assault as a hate crime, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and assault, according to the NYPD.

Richmond County district attorney’s office spokesperson Andrew Crawford said both victims were wearing traditional religious Jewish clothing while standing in front of the store. Kish allegedly shot at the father and son from an unmarked, black Ford Mustang on the road, authorities said.

Neither victim sustained major injuries, Crawford said.

City and borough officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and Borough President Vito Fossella – gathered Tuesday afternoon to denounce the attack at Staten Island’s 121st Precinct.

Surrounded by other community leaders, all three officials emphasized that violence against marginalized people will not be tolerated.

“"We need to stop what's happening on social media,” Adams said at the conference, repeating a familiar call of his to limit or remove hateful or violent rhetoric from online platforms. “We need to stop the spreading of this hate. We need to combat it in a very real way, and Staten Island just showed us they're willing to do that.”

Fossella added, “On Staten Island, we're not going to tolerate this: you're entitled to walk down the street safely and play with your kid safely and pay with your family safely.”

McMahon also decried antisemitic violence on social media the day after the attack.

“Our Jewish brothers & sisters, & all Staten Islanders for that matter, deserve to live free of hate & the fear of gun violence,” he wrote on Twitter.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

This article has been updated to include comment from a Tuesday afternoon press conference.