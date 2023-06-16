The 20-year-old man who allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow passenger who police say was harassing commuters on a Brooklyn J train was released without bail after his arraignment in Brooklyn court on Thursday, according to his lawyer.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully asked for $100,000 bail for Jordan Williams, who was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession after the fatal knifing of Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, on Tuesday evening.

Instead, a judge freed Williams on supervised release as his family members wept in the courtroom.

“We are blessed that a judge has allowed my son to fight his case alongside his lawyer from the outside but there is still a ways to go in having these charges completely dismissed. The legal battle has only just begun,” wrote Williams' mother, April Williams, on a page for a campaign to raise funds for his legal fees. The campaign had raised more than $61,000 by Friday morning.

Jason Goldman, Williams’ lawyer, had earlier compared the case to that of Jordan Neely and Daniel Penny, where Neely was choked to death by Penny on an F train in May after he yelled and threatened passengers. Prior to the arraignment, Goldman asked whether Williams was being treated more harshly because of his race– since he was charged the same night of the incident while Daniel Penny was released by police and not charged until more than a week later.

Ouedraogo was seen on video acting intoxicated and bothering passengers on the subway, even approaching Williams’ girlfriend and asking if she wanted to have sex, the Daily News reported.

Things escalated into a physical altercation between the two men, and Williams stabbed Ouedraogo in the chest, police said.

Williams’ father Justin Williams told Gothamist by phone this week that his son “had to make a split-second decision because he was under attack. Unfortunately the man didn’t make it through.”

Ouedraogo's family members could not be immediately reached on Friday, but his cousin had earlier called him a “quiet guy” and expressed disbelief that he’d ended up in such a violent and fatal situation.

Williams’ next court date will be June 20.