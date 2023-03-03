One day after a New Jersey State trooper was shot in the leg while on duty, authorities arrested a man in connection to the incident, according to the New Jersey State Attorney General.

The suspect, Jocquise R. Timmons, 28 was apprehended in South Carolina by the United States Marshals Service on Friday afternoon, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced at a press conference. Platkin said that extradition proceedings are underway to bring Timmons back to New Jersey.

Prosecutors are accusing Timmons of firing at two state troopers driving unmarked vehicles in Paterson, New Jersey, shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

At the time, the troopers were investigating a home break in, according to Platkin.

Bullets hit both vehicles, striking one state trooper in the leg, Platkin said. His name is not being released to protect his safety, but the Attorney General said he remains at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Timmons faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, four counts of aggravated assault in the second and third degrees, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the second degree and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree.

“Thankfully, Mr. Timmons did not succeed in the attempted murder of these two troopers. But it certainly wasn't for lack of trying,” Platkin said. “Thursday's shooting is a chilling reminder of the very real risks faced daily by the women and men of law enforcement.”

The gun believed to be involved in the shooting has been recovered. On Friday Platkin said Timmons was the only arrest, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.