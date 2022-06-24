The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday there is no constitutional right to an abortion, reversing decades of precedent and creating significant health and safety risks for pregnant people in 26 states certain or likely to ban — or severely restrict – abortion access.

But in New York, abortions are still legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and after that point in special circumstances. State officials have already taken steps to further solidify abortion access in recent weeks, in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision, which was telegraphed in a leaked draft opinion in early May.

“Today the Supreme Court rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Friday.

Abortion rights are similarly protected in neighboring New Jersey, and both states may soon see an influx of people traveling from parts of the country where abortion is illegal or severely limited. It’s a trend that has already begun as more states have restricted abortion access in recent years.

The Supreme Court decision was issued in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In a majority opinion, the Court overruled the longstanding precedent set in 1973 by Roe v. Wade, which first established the right to an abortion on a national scale.

The court also overturned the 1992 decision in Casey v. Planned Parenthood that reaffirmed Roe and said states could not impose an “undue burden” on a person seeking an abortion.

The decision was 6 to 3. Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the Court and was joined in the majority by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts, while Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer dissented.

The majority opinion rejected the notion that the right to an abortion stems from privacy rights or the right to liberty conferred by the Constitution.