The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that race-conscious decision-making on admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional, departing from a nearly half-century of guidance on affirmative action and erecting new hurdles for underrepresented students of color and efforts by schools to ensure diversity in their classrooms.

The court, in a 6-3 decision that was among the most widely anticipated of the concluding term, ruled the schools’ admission programs violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Court precedent from 1978, eroded in subsequent decisions, allowed race to be considered in higher education under narrow circumstances.

“The Supreme Court has yet again taken us back in time by barring institutions of higher education from using race-conscious admissions policies," Rep Jamaal Bowman said in a statement shortly after the ruling. "These policies are critical to ensuring that our Black and brown students, who have already experienced redlining and systemic underinvestment in their schools and communities, have an equitable shot at higher education to pursue their dreams."

The ruling means diversity-minded private and public schools will be pressed into relying on race-neutral criteria like income and geography to continue offering opportunity to underrepresented students of color who are deemed worthy of admission but who underachieve on such measures as the SAT.

The decision will most certainly also mean fewer Black and Latino students being admitted to selective schools, where competition for seats remains fierce even in the face of the enrollment drops affecting many less-competitive and regional schools, many experts on college admissions predict.

The court’s conservative majority said time had run out on race-conscious admissions.

“Because Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” Chief Justice John Roberts, wrote in the majority opinion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the UNC case, said the court had turned its back on decades of “precedent and momentous progress.”

“It holds that race can no longer be used in a limited way in college admissions to achieve such critical benefits. In so holding, the Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter,” Sotomayor wrote.

The court said its ruling will first apply to the admissions process for the college class of 2028, the next class to be admitted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.