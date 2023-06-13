The American Red Cross is working with multiple displaced families after a fire burned through a six-story building in the Bronx Sunday night, injuring seven people, officials said.

The five-alarm fire began on the top floor of 1420 Noble Ave. in Soundview at around 7 p.m. Sunday. Almost 200 firefighters responded to the blaze, bringing it under control at around 3 a.m., the FDNY said.

Seven people were hurt in the blaze, including two firefighters, according to the FDNY. One civilian and one firefighter were seriously injured, the rest suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The Red Cross was working with displaced residents on Monday. More than 152 people, including 28 children, registered with the organization after the fire, with 40 households needing emergency housing.