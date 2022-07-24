But some participants were put off by the shortened course.

“The weather is part of the challenge of being an athlete in a competitive race,” replied one Facebook commenter, who noted they live and train in South Florida. “NYC Tri has turned this into a joke for real triathletes.”

The move follows the death of a 30-year-old man during a Brooklyn half marathon in May – an incident that was held during another scorching day – raising questions about whether it should have been canceled.

An FDNY spokesperson said that five people were treated during Sunday’s triathlon – only one of whom was hospitalized. It wasn’t clear if any of the injuries stemmed from the heat.

“We're pleased that there were very few issues this year in our medical tent,” said Max DeFilippis, a spokesperson for NYC Tri. “According to our medical director, the race changes we made in distance afforded a safer environment for everyone. Anyone treated went home with no issues.”

On Sunday, another triathlon scheduled in Boston was postponed until next month, with organizers citing the dangers of heat.