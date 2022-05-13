Suffolk County Police released three 911 calls Friday from the moments leading up to the mysterious 2010 death of Shannon Gilbert — a Craigslist escort whose body was found on Oak Beach.

Her disappearance more than a decade ago touched off an area-wide manhunt that eventually led to an unexpected and grisly discovery: human remains of another ten people spread out across a swath of reedy shoreline — the likely dumping ground for a what police believe is a serial killer who has evaded authorities for decades.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, police officials said they don’t believe Gilbert herself was murdered, despite some similarities with other victims, an autopsy report that indicated she may have been strangled, and disturbing audio in the newly-released 911 call.

They suggest instead she ran off into the marshy wetlands near Oak Beach, where she’d been visiting a client, got lost and never made it out alive — a position disputed by lawyers for Gilbert’s family.

“Shannon Gilbert’s death is not consistent with Shannon being the victim of violence or a violence offender,” said Lieutenant Detective Kevin Beyrer, in a pre-recorded message also released Friday explaining the 911 calls. “The prevailing opinion is that Shannon’s death, while tragic, was not a murder and is most likely an accident.”

But the newly-released 22-minute-long phone call Gilbert herself made to a 911 operator on the night of her disappearance offers chilling details of the last minutes the young woman was seen or heard from alive.