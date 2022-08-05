A busy city-run benefits center where New Yorkers got help applying for food, rental aid and other cash assistance near Union Square shuttered this week, sending droves of New Yorkers who frequented it scrambling to find alternatives.

A stream of people trying to get help at the Waverly SNAP Center on Wednesday afternoon — two days after its official closure on Monday — were met with locked doors and a sign directing them to a Human Resources Administration building several blocks away on 16th Street.

City officials referred to the closure as a consolidation of offices and said it should not present a hardship to those who relied on the facility, though Gothamist spoke with multiple New Yorkers who said they were confused and frustrated, some of whom were unable to access services at the nearby facility.

Anthony Jones said he was turned away at the East 16th Street location after he was redirected there from 14th Street, while trying to figure out why his food assistance benefits had dried up.

“They’re telling me I don’t belong here in this one, I have to go all the way to Brownsville, Brooklyn, that’s where my case is at,” he said. “It’s a system that’s in disarray.”

Gothamist observed one elderly woman in tears, struggling to walk and clutching a closure notice with a new address.

Julia Savel, a spokesperson for the Human Resources Administration, said the closure consolidated the agency’s operations of the two offices near Union Square. “Clients will not experience any changes in their receipt of services and may avail themselves of services at any HRA benefits center they choose to visit,” she said.

Additional correspondence from HRA administrator Lisa Fitzpatrick, provided to Gothamist, indicated the city had lost its longstanding lease at the 14th Street building.

Mike Johnson, an HRA building engineer exiting the locked facility Wednesday afternoon said he didn’t think there was any reason for people to be confused.