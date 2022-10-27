Subway safety is critical to the MTA’s finances and a key issue in New York politics. But just how dangerous is riding the rails compared to recent years – or even just last month?

The issue has been linked to the slow rate of riders returning to the subways, creating a major problem for the MTA’s finances.

Here’s a rundown of the stakes of subway safety.

How dangerous is it right now?

Overall, most major crimes on transit are up this year compared to last year. But some of those numbers are skewed by low ridership during the pandemic.

There have been nine murders on New York’s subways so far this year, from shootings to stabbings and fatal shoves onto the tracks. Last year at this time there were six, according to the NYPD. From January to October in 2020, there were six. In 2019, there were two. There was one in 2018 and none in 2017.

There has also been an increase in rapes in the subways. There have been nine so far this year, compared to four last year, five in 2020, and three in 2019.

Felony assaults also show an increase between 2016 and 2022. As of Oct. 23, there have been 445 felony assaults, compared to 376 for the same time period last year.

But some major crime statistics are skewed by declining ridership during the pandemic. Grand larcenies plummeted in 2020, early in the pandemic, to 621, compared to 1,124 during the period of January to September 2019. The police said this was due to the low number of riders on the subway – there were fewer smartphones to steal and people to stick up. There have been 830 grand larcenies this year for the same period, which is still below 2019 numbers, as ridership hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, major felony crimes of murder, burglary, grand larceny, assault, rape, and robbery show a 42% increase this year, compared to 2021. But if you compare those same stats to 2019, there has been a 4% decrease.

There were 3,534 crimes – including misdemeanors – aboard transit between January and September, according to the NYPD. In 2019, when the subways were full of people, there were 3,495 crimes in the same time period. That represents a 1% increase in crime.

By one measurement, playgrounds are actually more dangerous than the subways. There have been 27 shootings on playgrounds so far this year, while there have been 14 in the transit system.

Walking could be considered more dangerous than riding the rails. There have been 88 pedestrians killed by vehicles so far this year, according to the Department of Transportation. That’s roughly one person killed every three days on city streets.

Didn’t the NYPD say the subways were safe?

Just last month, the NYPD’s top uniformed officer Kenneth Corey said straphangers had experienced a remarkably safe summer.

Corey, the chief of department, hailed a joint effort by the city and state to combat crime, noting that crime in transit made up less than 2% of all crime in the city.

“That is at or near an all-time low for crime in transit,” Corey said on Sept. 19. “What I’m seeing right now is measurable sustained progress in addressing these conditions.”

When Corey spoke, there had been five murders on the subways – one fewer than during the same period last year.

The rosy rhetoric came to an end after a rash of violence on the subways that shook the NYPD and MTA. An argument on an L train ended with a man stabbed to death on Sept. 30. And in October, a Citi Field worker was randomly stabbed in a Bronx subway station and a 15-year-old was shot to death on an A train in Rockaway.

“Last month when I sat here at this meeting and I spoke of how we came out of the summer months, May through Labor Day, with overall crime reductions when compared to pre-pandemic reporting years, and that was true,” NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at Monday’s MTA committee meeting. “We have now experienced a number of significant acts of violence on our subways.”

Last week, the NYPD announced Corey is retiring in November.