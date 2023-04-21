For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the MTA’s subway ridership hit 4 million paid trips on Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

“The MTA is the lifeblood of this city, and New York State has made critical investments in our subways to improve the rider experience,” Governor Hochul said in a statement Friday.

The city’s subway system recorded 4,002,961 rides on April 20 — the first time it surpassed 4 million since March 12, 2020, just days before the city shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Thursday's record is more than a million rides from pre-pandemic numbers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, subway ridership was regularly above 5.5 million. But in April 2020, it dropped to roughly 300,000 rides a day as the city went into lockdown and office workers were allowed to work from home.

“At the height of the pandemic, ridership dropped by 90 percent, but we kept the system running full tilt to make sure that essential workers could get to hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores and distribution centers. This record is a testament to the resilience of New Yorkers and a reminder that mass transit is the lifeblood of this city.”

The dip in ridership sent the MTA into a financial tailspin it’s struggled to get ahead of since then, even after receiving billions of dollars in emergency federal funding.