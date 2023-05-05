A 24-year-old man who grew up on Long Island and served in the Marines is under investigation after he put a homeless man in a deadly chokehold on the F train on Monday, his lawyer told Gothamist.

Attorney Steven Raiser identified his client as Daniel Penny. Penny has not been charged with a crime, but the NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have confirmed they are investigating the incident that led to the death of Jordan Neely.

Neely, 30, was apparently experiencing a mental health crisis and acting erratically on the train that Penny was riding, according to a Facebook post, later removed, by a freelance journalist who was on the train. Penny held Neely in a chokehold on the ground for several minutes, according to video of the encounter posted by Juan Alberto Vazquez. The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Penny’s attorneys are Reiser and Thomas Kenniff. Kenniff recently represented an NYPD union boss who pleaded guilty to stealing members’ money. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the 2021 election.

Leading the investigation is Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass, a senior prosecutor who most recently helped to secure the felony conviction of the Trump Organization, according to Bragg spokesperson Doug Cohen.

Steinglass is one of the office’s go-to lawyers on high-profile, violent crimes. He secured the convictions of two white supremecist Proud Boys for a violent 2019 brawl, and of an undercover police officer for a 2015 motorcycle assault on the West Side Highway.

Penny graduated from West Islip High School in 2016, according to the school’s yearbook. He was a lacrosse player, according to his former coach, Scott Craig.

“All I can tell you is with my contact with Dan, he was a very, very hardworking, great, great kid who really believed in the team,” Craig said. “Nothing but positive things to say about him as a young man. Obviously it was a number of years ago.”

He added: “I wish Dan the best of luck and hopefully they found that he was just trying to do something in a positive fashion when a very negative thing happened.”

Penny enlisted in the Marines in 2017, according to an official at the Marine Corps recruiting station in Queens. He was a non commissioned officer, according to Reiser, and was honorably discharged. He is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in architecture, Reiser said.

It’s unclear if others on the train are under investigation, including two other men who, based on the video, appeared to be helping Penny restrain Neely.

Samantha Max, Bahar Ostadan, Caroline Lewis, Ann Givens and David Brand contributed to this report.