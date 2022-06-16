A subway rider was dragged to his death on Wednesday night after a piece of his clothing got stuck in the door of a closing Q train, police said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was exiting a Q train at the Avenue M station in Midwood just before midnight when his clothing got snagged in the closing door, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

A witness who observed the incident told police that he was dragged along with the train, before falling into the tracks, police said. The spokesperson said it was unclear if he was caught by his shirt, pants or other article of clothing.

The victim – whose name has not been released – was transported to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Thursday.

A spokesperson for the MTA was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.