Passengers pulled the emergency brakes at two Lower Manhattan subway stations during the rush hour commute this morning, according to a tweet from the New York City Transit Authority, which is investigating the disruption.

Straphangers “pulled the brake cords” on trains at the Whitehall Street-South Ferry station and at Canal Street, according to transit officials. Train service, which has since resumed with delays, was seriously disrupted early Wednesday morning, causing northbound R trains to be temporarily rerouted and prompting a momentary suspension of W train service.

“There are multiple people being disruptive on this train who are pulling the [R] train's emergency brakes,” tweeted NYC Transit, just before 8 a.m. “We've requested NYPD assistance, and they will respond as soon as possible.”