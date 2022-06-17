A quarter of the more than 2,000 people who were released early from New Jersey’s prisons on the first day of a pandemic-era law enacted to ease crowding were rearrested within a year, a new study from a team of Rutgers University researchers found.

Among the 2,088 people released on November 4th, 2020, there were 782 subsequent arrests — a recidivism rate of 25.1%, lead researcher Todd R. Clear said. Some were accused of reoffending more than once. That's slightly higher than — but generally on par with — recidivism rates for incarcerated people released prior to the pandemic. The study, which was submitted to a state legislative commission, found the impact to public safety was negligible.

“The likelihood of a person getting in trouble is not affected by these small adjustments in their length of stay,” said Clear, a university professor at Rutgers who specializes in criminal justice.

Researchers examined the state’s Public Health Emergency Credits Act, which allowed people within a year of their release dates to get out up to eight months early during the pandemic. The first-in-the-nation measure released more than 5,000 adults and juveniles over two years and cut the prison population by a third.

“The question is: did the Public Health Emergency Act change the level of risk to the community by releasing people a few months early? And the answer, we believe, is no,” said Clear, who compiled the study for the New Jersey Commission on Sentencing and Criminal Dispositions last month.