Mayor Eric Adams described Tuesday’s subway shooting as “senseless act of violence” and an attempt to “terrorize our system.”

“We cannot allow a terror to terrorize us so that we don't continue to function as a city,” he said, during an interview on CNN. “We don't know what is the source of this incident yet. But I call on New Yorkers to continue to be as resilient as we have often been.”

Adams said the shooting, which injured 16 commuters in Brooklyn, was still under investigation. Of those injured, 10 sustained gunshot wounds, the mayor said. The NYPD said the incident is not currently being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The remarks came as the mayor remains in isolation at Gracie Mansion due to a recent COVID-19 infection. Since receiving a positive test on Sunday, Adams has been sidelined from public events. Just after noon, police officials and Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference at the scene outside the subway station at 36th Street in Sunset Park.

As the NYPD press conference took place, Adams tweeted a roughly two-minute statement in which he said that he was in constant communication with first responder agencies as well as state and federal officials. He urged the public to come forward with any information they may know about the shooter, who allegedly put on a gas mask and unleashed a smoke device before shooting passengers on an N train.

Adams has staked his mayoralty on improving public safety and the latest incident will likely raise questions about whether his increased policing efforts have been effective. Sunday marked his 100th day in office. Shootings have risen by 8.4 % from this time last year, and Tuesday's shooting will only worsen fears over crime — specifically on city subways.

The mayor told CNN that police have taken 1,800 guns off the street so far this year.

"This is a real Herculean task that our police departments are responding to every day," he said. "As I stated over and over again, there are many rivers that feed the sea of violence in our city and in our country."

Adams said on Monday that his doctors cleared him to hold outdoor events as early as Friday as long as he wears a mask. Other than a raspy voice, he said he has not experienced any symptoms. Near the end of the interview, however, the mayor coughed.