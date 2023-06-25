New York City’s Pride March drew tens of thousands of revelers to Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday as lawmakers in other states continue to push anti-LGBTQ legislation. Marking the culmination of Pride Month celebrations in New York City, the weekend was a busy one, full of events all around New York City. The celebration arrived as a record-high 520 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this year in state legislatures across the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign. “We were making so much good progress before and now it feels like we’re reaching almost a standstill,” said Jae Gurley, 23. Gurley posed on the stoop of a Greenwich Village brownstone, channeling a timeless Carrie Bradshaw scene from “Sex and the City.” Their mom brought a two-piece set made of pink tulle from their hometown of Houston, Texas. “The space that we’ve earned, don’t let them make that space smaller … It’s about remembering that pride is still a protest,” Gurley said.

Isaiah, a tot supporting the LGBTQ+ community at the NYC Pride March. Amanda Addison

The NYC Drag March is an annual event commemorating the 1969 uprising at the Stonewall Inn, when the NYPD’s now-defunct Public Morals Squad raided the Stonewall Inn just after midnight and forced some people to submit anatomical inspections. While it's rooted in protest, the march is also known for wild and sexy costuming. This year marks the 54th anniversary of the uprising. Charm Steezy, 23, said anti-LGBTQ hatred propaganda making rounds in conservative news outlets has brought the city’s local queer community closer together. “We’ve gained a lot more negative attention in the news and propaganda just to spew hate,” but as a result, “it’s strengthening the community,” the Greenpoint native said.

The NYC Pride March makes its way down Fifth Avenue. J Mayer/Shutterstock

Alexis Harris, 13, cheered with her mom and siblings after meeting her favorite "Stranger Things" actor, Noah Schnapp, who came out as gay earlier this year on TikTok. “This means a lot especially for young kids like me who don’t know how to come out to their parents,” the Harlem resident said. Notable guests at the parade included Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and actor Billy Porter. Porter spoke out about being HIV-positive for 14 years after starring as an HIV-positive character in the TV show "Pose" about New York’s underground ball culture.

Colored balloons float above Fifth Avenue at the 54th annual NYC Pride March. Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock