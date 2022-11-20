A staffer for a street safety advocacy group was struck by a driver in Brooklyn on Sunday as he biked to an event to commemorate victims of traffic violence.

The staffer — who works for Transportation Alternatives — was biking at Rochester Avenue and Lincoln Place in Brooklyn when he was hit, according to the group’s executive director Danny Harris. The crash was just a block away from the group’s event at Lincoln Terrace in Brownsville.

A spokesperson for the group did not release the cyclist’s name, but said he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It was an example of the dangerous state of the city’s streets the event aimed to highlight.

“There he stood, on his way to an event to help celebrate and honor those who were killed and injured in traffic violence, and now he sits in the emergency room,” Harris said during the event. “This is the real life that is experienced by every New Yorker.”

Traffic fatalities have increased since the pandemic, following years of declines under the city’s Vision Zero program launched by former Mayor Bill de Blasio that aimed to reduce fatal car crashes.

City data show at least 221 people have been killed in car crashes so far this year, up from roughly 190 traffic deaths at this point in 2019.

Sunday’s event — held as part of the World Day of Remembrance — gathered families of car crash victims to commemorate their lives with more than 20 new trees planted in Lincoln Terrace.

Among those in attendance was Carmen Lariño, the mother of Karina Lariño, 38, a mother of one who was killed by a reckless driver on May 6 as she walked on the street in Astoria, Queens.

“Karina was kind, generous, compassionate and extremely friendly,” the tearful mother said during the event. “It is fitting that trees were planted here, for she was as majestic as a solid oak tree.”

The families and advocates urged elected officials in Albany to pass a slate of legislation intended to prevent fatal car crashes. The proposals would allow city officials to lower speed limits, provide more funding for street redesigns — and mandate technology in newly-built cars that automatically forces motorists to drive at safe speeds.