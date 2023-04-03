City officials are planning street closures and possible security checkpoints in parts of Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for former President Donald Trump’s scheduled arraignment.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said they’re planning “rolling street closures” around Manhattan Criminal Court downtown and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue ahead of Trump’s appearance Tuesday.

The officials did not disclose exactly which streets will close to traffic or when the closures might take place.

Sewell said streets around Trump Tower will close to traffic as the Secret Service escorts the former president to the lower Manhattan courthouse.

“Beyond that they’ll be rolling road closures intermittently through the city. We’re trying to have minimal amount of intrusion into city life," Sewell said.

Adams urged protesters — “rabble rousers,” as he called them — to be on their “best behavior”

“If you usually drive, we’re saying take public transportation,” said Adams. “There’s a great deal of additional traffic that may come in the city and there will be street closures near the courts and throughout the city.”

Sewell said officials will make a real-time decision about establishing security checkpoints.

“If we find the need to institute checkpoints, we’ll do so,” Sewell said, following a question about recently passed rules banning firearms in parts of the city.

Trump — who was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last Thursday — is scheduled to surrender on Tuesday and appear before a criminal judge around 2:15 p.m.

The former president was flying from Florida to New York Monday afternoon, and said he plans to spend the night at Trump Tower on Fifth Ave. before heading back to his home at Mar-a-Lago the night of his arraignment.