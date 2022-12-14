Time to break out the strong umbrellas, New York City. A cold, wet and windy couple of days are ahead.

A storm system moving across the country will bring cold temperatures, rain and heavy winds to the city over the next two days. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s on Thursday, only getting into the 40s on Friday with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to National Weather Service's NYC meteorologist Dominic Ramunni.

“It's possible that a little bit of the precipitation could start out as snow, especially as you go north and west of New York City,” Ramunni said. “But as warmer air comes in from off the coast, then we're going to see that snow change over to rain for basically the entire metro area. And then we're going to be talking about wind-driven rain Thursday night and much of the day on Friday.”

Those in the metro area should be prepared to get drenched and plan for their commutes accordingly, especially on Friday.

“You definitely want to dress for the elements, whether you're going out Thursday or you're going out on Friday with layers. Especially a rain jacket would be helpful on Friday,” Ramunni said. “Folks need to slow down and certainly we're going to see reduced visibility on the roadways with the precipitation.”

Meanwhile, a proper snow day is still a little ways ahead, he said.

“No significant snowfall for the metro just yet. We'll probably have to wait a little bit further into the month or into the season for that,” Ramuun said.

The weekend will come with relief from the relentless rain. Saturday and Sunday will be relatively dry and see temperatures in the 40s.