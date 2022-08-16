New York City Council members are holding an oversight hearing on Tuesday morning on the impacts of extreme weather on the city’s infrastructure, as vast stretches of roadway were found to be in poor or fair condition in 2021.

The oversight hearing, titled “Sinkholes, Flooding and Heatwaves: Infrastructure Challenges in the Face of Extreme Weather,” is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Council’s website.

The joint hearing from the Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, its Committee on Resiliency and Waterfronts, and its Committee on Environmental Protection comes on the heels of the city’s longest heat wave since 2013, during which temperatures soared well past 90 degrees for multiple days in succession.

The five boroughs have also had a recent spate of flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Reports of sinkholes in the Bronx have sparked renewed attention to the city’s aging infrastructure.

“The committees will seek to get an update from the administration on the state of the city’s infrastructure as it relates to the ever-increasing severity of storms and heat waves,” the attached committee report reads.

Members of the Adams administration from the Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Protection, and the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice are expected to testify. Officials will be asked about the current administration’s “efforts to prevent and mitigate sinkholes and other road collapses caused by severe storms.”

The committee report for Tuesday’s hearing touches on several points for potential discussion, including the condition of roadways, many of which are in less prime condition than in the year 2000.

“On average, city roads outlive their useful life by 20 percent before being resurfaced or reconstructed, presenting a source of danger for the period of time between the end of their useful life and resurfacing or reconstruction,” the report reads.

The report also covers heat waves, which strain various forms of infrastructure, and the threat of flooding to the city’s waterfront communities, just as it nears the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy. It likewise explores climate resiliency efforts and the frequency of cave-ins and the city’s historic response to them.

Advocates will also be invited to testify.