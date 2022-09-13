Some New York City residents in Brooklyn and Queens whose homes were damaged by last year’s Hurricane Ida woke up to flood destruction yet again, despite the city’s repeated promises to prevent this damage.

Dennis Stephen, 46, a homeowner in Middle Village, Queens, whose basement flooded with several feet of water during Ida, was jolted from slumber early Tuesday morning by the sound of sirens.

“We saw there was a huge river in our community driveway,” he said. Downstairs, the water in the basement of his home reached as high as his calves – less than during Ida, but enough to require work to fix. He got to work with a shop vacuum once the water had lowered slightly.

“This morning was the first time I really said to myself, 'I'm tired of doing this,'” Stephen said, expressing concerns about his elderly next-door neighbor. “This woman came from another country, saved all her money, and bought a house. She’s 86 and she’s gotta pump out her basement cause the city can’t get it together.”