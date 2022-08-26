Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to projections from the National Weather Service.
As a cold front pushes into the area Friday, meteorologists warn of a slight risk of damaging winds with gusts up to 58 miles per hour, and the possibility of hail and heavy rainfall.
But after Friday, storms are expected to clear the way for stellar conditions Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80’s in the forecast.
Despite the projected showers, dry conditions persist across the metro-area, with moderate drought across the region, and more severe conditions in parts of Staten Island and Brooklyn.
State officials have warned the risk of wildfires is high across the state. Earlier this month, firefighters with the state Department of Environmental Conservation had to extinguish two wildfires — one in Harriman State Park and one in Rockland County. Officials said the 12-acre fire in Harriman State Park likely started from an unattended campfire.