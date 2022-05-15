On Sunday night, the Earth will once again line up squarely between the sun and moon, creating the first total lunar eclipse of the year.

At its peak, just after midnight, in the midst of totality, the moon will turn red, also known as a super blood moon. A super moon appears brighter and larger because of its close proximity to Earth. The red-orange tint is the result of Earth’s atmosphere refracting sunlight back towards the fully eclipsed moon.

“I've seen some very red and very copper eclipses and they're beautiful, but I've seen some eclipses so gray, dark that you could barely find the moon at the height of totality,” said Bart Fried, executive vice president of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York City. “So it's always interesting to observe because you never know — it's like Forrest Gump, you never know what you're going to get in that box of chocolates.”

The general phenomenon of an eclipse — where three or more celestial bodies lineup — is also classified as a syzygy by astronomers, from the Greek word “paired together.” Although our planet will be blocking sunlight to the moon, it will still be visible to the naked eye. The last super blood moon — in January 2019 — made for some stunning photo opportunities.