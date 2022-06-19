The massive plan to modernize Penn Station and redevelop the surrounding midtown Manhattan neighborhood is quickly taking shape with Gov. Kathy Hochul issuing a request for design proposals. But the state has yet to answer one key question: how to pay for the project.

This Friday the state Senate’s corporations, authorities and commissions committee will hold a joint oversight hearing on the project with the finance and cities committees. The hearing marks the first time senators will formally determine how the estimated $7 billion project will be financed.

While the state Senate doesn’t have the ability to advance the project, the Public Authorities Control Board (PACB) — an obscure, four-member governmental body that terminated the Amazon Headquarters project in Long Island City — does. For the project to receive public financing, whether in the form of grants or state-backed bonds, all members of the PACB must unanimously approve it.

Among those largely at the center over whether the project moves ahead is Queens state Sen. Leroy Comrie. Along with serving as chair of the authorities committee, Comrie represents the Senate on the PACB.

Comrie was one of 15 senators who signed a letter in March asking the governor to halt all progress on the project until funding questions are resolved.

"My goal is to provide oversight and gain additional perspective on outstanding challenges, potential challenges, and contingency plans,” Comrie wrote in a statement to Gothamist. “I believe the timelines, finances, and underlying assumptions of the plans all deserve our attention.”

Comrie didn’t say which direction he’s leaning on the project but added the hearing is expected to help ”make better-informed decisions about what our next steps should be as legislators, as advocates, and as New Yorkers."

The multi-phase project, formally known as the Pennsylvania Station Area Civic and Land Use Improvement Project, has been widely touted by Hochul, who envisions Penn Station as a “world-class, commuter-focused transportation facility,” akin to Moynihan Train. This aspect would be done in conjunction with the MTA, NJ Transit and Amtrak, and could be partially funded with federal infrastructure dollars.

Since last year, when Hochul took on the project launched under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she’s insisted it would cost $7 billion and take up to five years to complete.

Other aspects of the project, which could include demolishing several buildings in midtown Manhattan — including the 151-year old St. John the Baptist Church to make way for the construction of 10 skyscrapers around Penn Station, and add 8 acres of public space — are considered more complicated and controversial.