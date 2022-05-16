New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is investigating how a Conklin teen was allowed to buy an assault rifle nearly a year after he was reported to authorities for previewing a deadly attack to one of his teachers.

Speaking on Buffalo’s Kiss 98.5 Monday morning, Hochul said a teacher had reported 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is accused of killing ten people at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, to authorities last June.

“What are your plans?” Hochul said the teacher asked Gendron. “He said, ‘I want to murder and commit suicide.’ So they immediately took action.”

The remark was reported to State Police, after which Gendron had a psychiatric evaluation but was released because there wasn’t a specific threat at that time, Hochul said.

New York has what’s known as a Red Flag law that’s supposed to block people thought to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing weapons. Yet despite the incident last June, Gendron was able to buy an assault rifle from a vintage firearm seller in Endicott, N.Y., the New York Times reported.

“I've asked for the investigation of exactly what transpired there,” Hochul said. “But there was nothing that flagged that he wouldn't be able to — from that encounter at the time — be able to go into a store and purchase a gun. We need to question that as well.”

Hochul said the teen outfitted his legal assault rifle with an enhanced magazine that’s outlawed in New York. He’d driven the short way over the Pennsylvania border to purchase the attachment, where enhanced magazines are legal, she said.

“That's why we need a national response to this,” Hochul said. “Otherwise, we are just vulnerable to the laws in other states that don't protect residents the way we do.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo Tuesday to “grieve with the community,” the Associated Press reported. Gendron is facing hate crimes charges after he was arrested at the scene of the shooting, having traveled three hours from his hometown of Conklin to specifically target the predominantly Black neighborhood, authorities said. A 180-page document Gendron is believed to have authored, was filled with racist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant theories such as the “Great Replacement,” explaining why he’d planned the deadly attack.