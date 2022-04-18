The National Weather service has not issued any flash-flood warnings, though there could be localized issues in flood-prone areas, according to meteorologist Dominic Ramunni. He expects wind gusts to pick up throughout the evening Monday into Tuesday, with bursts of up to 50 miles per hour.

“If you do have any loose outdoor objects you might want to take those in today,” Ramunni warned. “Those winds will be pretty gusty.”

The storm will move through by early morning tomorrow and Tuesday should be clear but blustery, officials said.