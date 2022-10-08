Billionaires, real estate developers and Hollywood royalty are pumping millions of dollars into the New York governor’s race as it enters the final stretch. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign has raised a whopping $45 million since taking office in August and has nearly $11 million on hand heading into the race’s final month, according to state disclosure records filed late Friday. Her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, has about $4.5 million on hand. But that doesn’t tell the full story: A pair of super PACs, funded largely by more than $4 million from cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder, is spending big on anti-Hochul television ads. Lauder’s support has evened spending with Hochul ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Here’s a look at what the latest campaign filings reveal: Hochul gets cash from Spielberg, von Furstenbergs and more The governor has been a relentless fundraiser during her 14 months in office, breaking a number of records along the way. She hasn’t let up in the last three months. From mid-July to early October, Hochul took in the maximum allowable contribution of about $47,000 from at least 30 different people. There are some big names on the list, including: Famed film director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, both of whom gave the maximum amount.

Haim Chera, head of retail at Vornado, the real-estate firm helping finance in the Penn Station expansion plan.

Jeffrey Bewkes, former CEO of Time Warner.

Thomas Secunda, a billionaire and co-founder of Bloomberg LP. Secunda’s wife, Cynthia, also gave the maximum amount.

Pat Stryker, a billionaire whose grandfather founded the medical tech company Stryker Corp. Other notable names on Hochul’s donor list are film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg ($25,000) and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg ($20,000), as well as her children Tatiana ($25,000) and Alexander ($20,000).

Director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, gave the maximum amount allowed to Hochul's campaign.. Photo by Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

Hochul has attended a number of fashion events in New York City during her tenure, and allocated $10 million in state funding for a Fashion Innovation Center that, among other things, is meant to boost the use of New York-made fabrics in the industry. She also backs the state’s $420 million-a-year tax credit for the film industry. Hochul has repeatedly said campaign contributions have never had any impact on her administration’s policies. Zeldin doesn’t buy it. He’s criticized of Hochul’s administration for buying more than $600 million in at-home COVID tests from a Hochul donor. Super PACs spending big on pro-Zeldin, anti-Hochul ads Zeldin trails Hochul in the polls and faces the difficult task of running as a Republican in deep-blue New York, where Democrats outnumber the GOP by more than two to one. Making things worse, he has significantly trailed Hochul’s massive fundraising haul over the past 14 months.

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin has received key campaign support from Estee Lauder heir Ronald Lauder. Photo by Ben Von Klemperer/Shutterstock