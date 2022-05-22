In her first State of the City speech, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams on Sunday proposed spending an extra $4 billion in the next fiscal year to build and preserve affordable housing, nearly doubling the amount proposed by the mayor.

Many New Yorkers have no access to housing and those who do spend a disproportionate amount of their incomes on rent, Adams said before an audience assembled at York College in Jamaica, Queens.

“The foundation of health for every neighborhood in our city is safe and stable housing,” Adams said to applause.

Adams became the first Black City Council speaker in January when her colleagues elected her to be their leader.

In her address on Sunday laying out her vision for New York City, the speaker also touched on increasing access to food and parks, expanding economic opportunities, reducing violence and improving New Yorker’s physical and mental health.

Sitting in the front row inside the school, part of the City University of New York system, was Mayor Eric Adams, no relation to the speaker. They are leaders of two branches of city government that will negotiate and decide how to spend nearly $1 trillion of taxpayers’ money by June 30th.

In the mayor’s executive budget proposal, made public in April, he said he wanted to spend roughly $22 billion on housing over the next 10 years, which housing advocates said worked out to be an average of about $2 billion a year, far short of the $4 billion a year the mayor promised on the campaign trail.