There’s a lack of equity in the placement of city shelters, resulting in some communities taking on far more than their fair share of facilities serving homeless people, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said during a committee hearing on Monday.

“We understand that now there is an extreme crisis,” she said during a General Welfare committee budget hearing, adding that her community in Southeast Queens has historically taken on a disproportionate share of shelters. “But we were here (in crisis) before we got here.”

She added: “The same communities that were inundated before the asylum seekers began to come in are the same communities that are now being triply and more than inundated with obstacles without the appropriate resources."

The city's homeless shelter population has grown by about 60% since last year, when elected officials from Texas began busing migrants to New York City and other cities. Those migrants now make up about a third of shelter residents. To accommodate the influx, the city has opened 96 emergency homeless shelters since April, and seven separate emergency centers specifically for migrants. On Monday evening, Mayor Eric Adams announced two new facilities — called Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers — will open in Bushwick and Midtown.

Over 31,000 newly arrived migrants are currently staying in city-run facilities.

Zip codes in Southeast Queens and Long Island City have the highest concentration of city-run homeless shelters and migrant centers, each accommodating seven to 11 sites, according to an analysis released last week by the city comptroller. Clusters of three to six shelters can be found in Brownsville, Hell’s Kitchen and the central Bronx.