The subway shooting on a northbound N train in Sunset Park Tuesday morning has caused several major disruptions to service in Brooklyn. The MTA is posting up-to-the-minute information on its website and on Twitter. As of Tuesday afternoon, the MTA was reporting:

There is no D, N or R service in parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

There are major delays on the D, F‌, M, N, Q and R‌ lines.

The B and W lines are not operating at all.

There is no D service between Broadway-Lafayette St. and 9 Av in either direction. D trains are running in two sections: Between Norwood/205 St. and Broadway/Lafayette St., and via the F line to and from Coney Island/Stillwell Ave. There is also extremely limited shuttle service between 9 Ave and Coney Island/Stillwell Ave.

There is no N service in either direction between Atlantic Ave./Barclays Center and 8 Ave. N trains are serving R stations between 57 St at 7th Ave., and Atlantic Ave./Barclays Center.

There is no R service between Whitehall St-South Ferry and Bay Ridge-95 St.