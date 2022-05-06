The son of a Brooklyn judge adorned in fur pelts and a bulletproof vest during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday, over charges stemming from his involvement in the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, is among the New Yorkers facing criminal charges over their participation in the riot at the Capitol in 2021. Rioters flooded the halls of Congress that day while elected officials were trying to certify the electoral votes from the 2021 presidential election, which former Donald Trump falsely claimed he won over now-President Joe Biden.

Mostofsky’s sentence falls below the estimated federal sentencing guidelines listed in his plea agreement from February, which ranged between 12 and 18 months. He was described by prosecutors as having been “dressed as a caveman and carrying a walking stick or rod.”

Mostofsky pleaded guilty to a slate of counts brought against him by federal prosecutors, including theft of government property and a felony charge for civil disorder.

After breaching the building, he picked up a riot shield and bullet proof vest belonging to a Capitol police officer, which he donned before entering the broken windows of the Senate Wing. He left soon after, though not before identifying himself to a reporter as “Aaron from Brooklyn” and alleging the election was stolen.

The 35-year-old will face a 12-month period of supervised release once his prison term ends and 200 hours of community service, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. He must pay $2,000 in restitution.

Jake Offenhartz contributed reporting.