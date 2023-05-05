Days away from the deadline to cast ballots, some New York City parents say elections for little-known Community Education Councils are becoming the next front in the culture wars that have shaken school boards across the country.

The councils are elected by parents, and have some advisory power over the city’s education policies. But this election cycle has generated more attention as some parents have mobilized to highlight the growing reach of a conservative-leaning group and its members who have protested “woke-ism” in the city’s public school system.

Last week, the nonprofit news site The City did a deep dive into the volunteer parent group PLACE NYC, whose members and preferred candidates have already secured spots on many education councils and are now looking to win more.

PLACE, which stands for Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum Education, originally formed in 2019 to fight to preserve and expand selective admissions policies in the city’s public schools. Critics at the time said the group employed racially-charged language to oppose changes to admissions policies that would have allowed more Black and brown students to attend elite schools.

Some parents argue the group has since taken on more radical positions that reflect messaging by far right leaders.

They point to some group members’ public support for book bans, transphobic internal group messages, and anti-”woke” tweets.

PLACE’s local Congressional endorsements last fall included Republicans George Santos and Nicole Malliotakis, both of whom won their elections.

“I want people to know that PLACE’s facade about being about gifted and talented and selective admissions … the leadership of PLACE is not just about that,” said Anne Hager, a school parent in Manhattan.

In response to the criticism, PLACE leaders said the group’s members aren’t united by a single political ideology, but instead by their support of rigorous academics – like pushing to preserve the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test.

“We look for candidates who support merit-based education rooted in strong academics, ones who want more access and opportunities to challenge students’ intellect and readiness, and won’t undermine it by lowering expectations,” said parent Yiatin Chu, co-founder and co-vice president of PLACE, a former member of CEC1, said in response to questions from Gothamist.

Chu said the group itself is not affiliated with national right-wing groups like Moms For Liberty, but noted PLACE does not ask its members about their political affiliations.

“Many within our community, including our board members, are immigrants from diverse religious… and cultural backgrounds,” she added. “What may seem socially normed in progressive NYC may not be appreciated in the same way by more culturally conservative families, however we are sensitive to hearing from all voices.”

Parents who oppose PLACE said they worry low turnout in the elections will allow the group to gain more ground.

According to The City, only 2% of the more than 900,000 public school parents voted in the last CEC elections.

Parent Tamuira Reid said she didn’t know what a CEC was a couple years ago. Since then, PLACE members’ positions and rhetoric have motivated her to run for a CEC seat in Manhattan’s District 2.

“We get too comfortable in the city [thinking] that Florida would never happen here. But the school board takeover isn’t just happening in the suburbs and red states,” she said. “It’s happening here.”

Public school parents can vote for CEC members until May 9 at 11:59 p.m.

What Are Community Education Councils?

There are 32 Community Education Councils, one for each NYC community school district, and four citywide councils: the Citywide Council on High Schools, the Citywide Council on Special Education, the Citywide Council on English Language Learners and the Citywide Council on District 75.

Each council has 12 members, composed of parents, business owners, two borough president appointees, and occasionally high school seniors.

The councils convene town halls with the city schools chancellor and advise on education policy and construction plans. They’re mostly advisory, but do have sway over the approval of school zoning lines.

How To Learn About Candidates

Information about candidates is available online through the Department of Education. You can click on each council to read candidates’ bios, or search by name. If you don’t know your CEC, there’s a search function by school on that page as well. The DOE also publishes recordings of candidate forums from March and April.

Who Can Vote?

All parents with children in a city-run public school can vote for CEC representatives.

Parents are eligible to vote for their district’s CEC if they have a child in Pre-K through grade 8. Parents may vote for their borough’s representative on the Citywide Council on High Schools if they have a child in high school in that borough.

Those with children in an Individualized Education Program (IEP) who attend city-run public schools can vote for representatives on the Citywide Council on Special Education. To vote for the Citywide Council for District 75, parents must have a child who attends a District 75 program, which provides instruction for students with complex disabilities.

Parents whose child is considered an English language learner can vote for the Citywide Council for English Language Learners.

How To Vote

The deadline to vote online is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Parents may also vote in person at locations across the city from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays until the May 9 deadline. The Education Department publishes a full list of voting locations on its website.