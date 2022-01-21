As New York City enters its third year of the pandemic, public schools are administering assessments to gauge learning loss among students. But multiple teachers and parents worry the tests themselves have become obstacles to students’ progress.

“Everyone is freaking out about learning loss,” said Liat Olenick, a second grade teacher at PS 321 in Brooklyn. “You need more teaching, not more tests.”

In interviews, many teachers and administrators across the city said the assessments take away precious instructional time. They also said the tests are redundant to evaluations they already do with students, and the information they get from them is less useful.

Schools are using standardized tests produced by several different companies, including Acadience, iReady and MAP Growth.

But some teachers said the tests are age-inappropriate and do not provide useful data. Some pointed to math assessments with 20-25 problems in small font squeezed onto a single page that elementary schoolers are supposed to complete within three minutes or less.

Others said they are being asked to evaluate young readers based on the number of words they use in response to the passages they read, not their comprehension or content. In the upper grades, the tests are supposed to take 45 minutes to an hour but some administrators said the assessments were taking as many as three hours per student.

“It’s hard for me to believe they spent millions of dollars on this,” said Jessica Smith, a teacher at The Earth School in Manhattan, who administered the tests in October and is now on sabbatical. “As a veteran teacher, I would be able to come up with something better for free.”

Some educators said they appreciate the new tools. Damaris Ramirez-Bello, an assistant principal at the Bronx Delta School, said her team had been using the exams for a few years as part of a pilot program.

“I can only speak to what our experience has been,” Ramirez-Bello said. “For us it has been valuable.”

She said kindergarteners spend about five minutes each on the reading tests, and then about half an hour each on math. She said the screenings have been especially helpful to hone in on phonetic gaps, and teachers are sharing what they have gleaned from the results across grade levels.