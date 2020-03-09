As alarm continues to mount over the rapid spread of COVID-19, many are increasingly desperate for items that can help neutralize the virus on surfaces and skin. Some merchants are taking advantage of this by inflating prices, which is particularly troublesome during a public health crisis.

During his coronavirus press briefing on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed price gouging, as some businesses have been spotted jacking up prices on difficult-to-find items like hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes.

"If you are a store, you can lose your license and we are very serious about this," Cuomo said. "For the few dollars that you are going to make during this situation it is not worth your while. It is not just price gouging. It is price gouging in an emergency situation where you are being exploitive of the public."

Cuomo, who declared a State of Emergency on Saturday, highlighted that there are also "specific legal provisions for price gouging in an emergency situation," and urged New Yorkers to report businesses that are charging more for these items. He also directed the New York State Department of State's Consumer Protection Division to launch an investigation into any reported unfair price increases on household cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

New Yorkers can call this number to report price gouging: 1-800-697-1220.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that New York State prison inmates are now manufacturing hand sanitizer for the state— "It’s much cheaper to make it ourselves than to buy it on the open market," Cuomo said, referring to an incarcerated workforce that's paid 65 cents an hour on average. A press release late clarified, "To help combat price-gouging and ensure New Yorkers have access to this vital prevention method, the state will produce up to 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer each week in 1.7 oz., 7 oz. and gallon bottles. The hand sanitizer will be made available to residents free of charge, and distribution will be prioritized by the most impacted and high risk communities, including the New Rochelle community, and state agencies, including the MTA." It was not immediately clear how New Yorkers can get the free hand sanitizer, but we'll update once that information becomes available.

For now, citizens of New York who are looking to have a stash to carry around the city are met with either empty shelves or high prices. The above photo was taken at Altru Chemists Pharmacy on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint this past weekend, announcing that Purell is back in stock and you can have some if you're willing to shell out $22.99 for a 12 oz bottle, which would typically cost closer to $6.

We called Altru, and an employee told us they didn't have Purell so this claim could not be true. When pressed with the photographic evidence of the price gouging, he said he would get a manager. The phone then went dead.