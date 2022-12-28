Students in Passaic City and Camden City public schools will be masking up against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses in the new year.

The two districts announced they would each temporarily return to mask mandates for students, staff and visitors last week.

“When Passaic County is in the moderate or below range, the mask mandate will be lifted,” Passaic Public Schools Superintendent Sandra Diodonet wrote in a Dec. 20 letter to parents and guardians. A day later, the Camden City School District announced its own mask mandate, which will be in effect for the first two weeks of the spring term.

The change affects about 20,000 enrolled students and 1,700 classroom teachers across the two districts, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Other schools and districts are emphasizing testing over masks. Fred W. Martin Center for the Arts P.S. 41 in Jersey City distributed at-home tests to students before the break, according to a letter sent to parents on Dec. 20.

“Masks are an option for any student or staff member concerned with airborne illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu,” the letter says.

The news comes as confirmed COVID cases continue to rise across the state, driven by the highly contagious BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. As of the state’s most recent COVID-19 Weekly Activity Report, issued Dec. 22, all but three New Jersey counties were considered high-transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmed school cases have been rising steadily throughout December, according to the state Department of Health’s tracking. For every 1,000 students, there were 2.81 known coronavirus infections the week ending Dec. 18 — up from 1.4 students about a month earlier on Nov. 20. Staff rates in that time had nearly doubled, to 8.10 infections per 10,000 staff members. But just under half of New Jersey schools are included in this data; the rest didn’t submit their COVID numbers in time to be included. Last week, NJ.com reported districts vary widely in their COVID data reporting conventions, making it hard to discern where transmission is highest.

Cases and hospitalizations have ticked up in many counties, but there are still ample beds at local hospitals, according to the state health department. Nevertheless, at this level, the agency recommends universal indoor masking, as well as special precautions for people at higher risk of severe disease.