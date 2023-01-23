New York City’s historic snowless streak – currently 319 days without snow as of Sunday – could be coming to a close with a modest dusting expected Wednesday, meteorologists say.

About one to two inches of snow are expected to blanket the region Wednesday before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. By afternoon, the precipitation is expected to switch to rain, likely washing away any powder pile up.

If the city sees snowfall that day, it will bring an end to one of the longest snowless stretches in New York’s City’s history.

The longest “snow drought” was recorded in 2020 when the city went 332 consecutive days with no snow accumulation above 0.1 inches, according to National Weather Service records.

The city is potentially days away from yet another snow-related record. The latest-arriving “first snow” ever recorded in New York city fell on Jan 29, 1973, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dominic Ramunni said the lack of snow was due to to unusually warm January temperatures. The first half of January was the third warmest on record in the city, with a mean temperature of 44 degrees, about 10 degrees above average.

Winters across the country have been warming since the 1970s, one of many impacts of climate change.