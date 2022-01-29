New York City is getting buried as a major snowstorm that’s been threatening the region for days finally arrived overnight, dumping just over five inches of powder on the five boroughs as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

After a week of elusive meteorological models attempting to track the trajectory of the storm, the system coalesced over the city, North Jersey and Long Island late Friday and is expected to continue dumping snow and unleashing heavy winds of upwards of 50 mph into Saturday afternoon, before traveling north to southern New England. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

"The forecast is relatively on track," Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Saturday morning. "Across the Jersey Shore and Long Island [we're seeing] amounts of double-digits in those areas. As you go closer to the city they start to fall off, but we're starting to see amounts approaching six inches."

Read More: "Just Stay Home"— Hochul, Murphy Declare States Of Emergency Ahead Of Major Snowstorm in NY and NJ

Power outages: So far,Con Edison is reporting no widespread outages in New York City. PSEG, the utility company covering most of New Jersey, also has no major outages as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

Closures/Cancellations: The New York Public Library and Queens Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday. City-run testing and vaccination sites will also be closed Saturday. All public school buildings in New York City will be closed on Saturday.

Transit: The MTA has suspended Long Island Rail Road service, with Metro-North service running on reduced service. Subway and buses are operating on regular schedule, though the MTA says that is subject to change. NJ Transit bus service will be temporarily suspended on Saturday but is expected to resume later in the day. Staten Island Ferry resumed regular service at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Roads: A hazardous travel advisory remains in effect in New York City as roads remained were all but empty except for snowplows Saturday morning as snow fell at a rate of one to two inches per hour. According to the city Sanitation Department's PlowNYC tracker, crews have canvassed the majority of the five boroughs within the last hour. You can see the last time the Sanitation Department cleaned up your street here. In an early morning video posted on YouTube, Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson told New Yorkers they will "not see blacktop today."

Flights: Airlines have canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation's busiest airports, according to FlightAware.

Alternate Side Parking: Suspended Saturday but meters will remain in effect.