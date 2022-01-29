New York City is getting buried as a major snowstorm that’s been threatening the region for days finally arrived overnight, dumping just over five inches of powder on the five boroughs as of 7 a.m. Saturday.
After a week of elusive meteorological models attempting to track the trajectory of the storm, the system coalesced over the city, North Jersey and Long Island late Friday and is expected to continue dumping snow and unleashing heavy winds of upwards of 50 mph into Saturday afternoon, before traveling north to southern New England. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
"The forecast is relatively on track," Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Saturday morning. "Across the Jersey Shore and Long Island [we're seeing] amounts of double-digits in those areas. As you go closer to the city they start to fall off, but we're starting to see amounts approaching six inches."
Read More: "Just Stay Home"— Hochul, Murphy Declare States Of Emergency Ahead Of Major Snowstorm in NY and NJ
Power outages: So far,Con Edison is reporting no widespread outages in New York City. PSEG, the utility company covering most of New Jersey, also has no major outages as of 7 a.m. Saturday.
Closures/Cancellations: The New York Public Library and Queens Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday. City-run testing and vaccination sites will also be closed Saturday. All public school buildings in New York City will be closed on Saturday.
Transit: The MTA has suspended Long Island Rail Road service, with Metro-North service running on reduced service. Subway and buses are operating on regular schedule, though the MTA says that is subject to change. NJ Transit bus service will be temporarily suspended on Saturday but is expected to resume later in the day. Staten Island Ferry resumed regular service at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Roads: A hazardous travel advisory remains in effect in New York City as roads remained were all but empty except for snowplows Saturday morning as snow fell at a rate of one to two inches per hour. According to the city Sanitation Department's PlowNYC tracker, crews have canvassed the majority of the five boroughs within the last hour. You can see the last time the Sanitation Department cleaned up your street here. In an early morning video posted on YouTube, Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson told New Yorkers they will "not see blacktop today."
Flights: Airlines have canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation's busiest airports, according to FlightAware.
Alternate Side Parking: Suspended Saturday but meters will remain in effect.
Meteorologists say the snow will taper off around 4 p.m. Saturday, but winds will remain strong into the night when temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, turning the region into a giant ice block.
Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New York and New Jersey Friday afternoon after weather predictions grew more dire.
Hochul said her administration was preparing for the worst of the storm to hit Long Island, where a blizzard warning remains in effect in Suffolk County through 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Here’s what I’m asking New Yorkers: Just stay home,” the governor said at a press briefing in Long Island Friday. Suffolk County is expected to be bear the brunt of most of the snow. The National Weather Service says 10 inches of snow fell in the town by 6 a.m. Saturday.
The state of emergency, which took effect at 8 p.m. Friday, makes it easier for the state officials to purchase equipment and supplies and transport them across county lines.
Flurries began falling in New York and New Jersey at around 7 p.m. Friday growing heavier as the night drew on.
In advance of the storm, more than 200 flights were canceled at the three major airports in the metro region. Officials at LaGuardia Airport, which debuted a shiny new terminal on Thursday, urged travelers to confirm their flights before coming to the airport.
The city’s outdoor dining and open streets programs were suspended for Saturday and alternate-side parking will be suspended Sunday.
State agencies and authorities had deployed more than 2,100 plows and 119,000 tons of road salt in anticipation of the storm, according to state Homeland Security Commissioner Jackie Bray.
The utility companies, meanwhile, had about 5,500 workers ready to address potential power outages, Bray said.
Until Friday morning, meteorologists were struggling to forecast the storm’s impact.
One of the reasons the storm was so difficult to predict is because of changing weather patterns due to climate change – and some researchers say similar, hard-to-predict storms could become more common in the future.
That’s because a “polar vortex” at the Arctic Circle typically traps cold air near the north pole. While rising global temperatures are resulting in milder winters overall, Dr. Judah Cohen, director of Seasonal Forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said that vortex is being disrupted like a top being knocked off-kilter, and spurring more sudden and harsher cold snaps.
“It slows down, it starts to wobble, it starts to meander, it's not sitting in one place,” Cohen said. “And I like to say, where the polar vortex goes, so goes the cold air.”
Check back to get more updates on the snowstorm throughout the day.