New York just can’t catch its breath.
Last week, smoke from a massive fire in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia worsened air quality levels from New York City to Washington, D.C. Now, the smoke is coming from Quebec, where more than 100 wildfires are still burning, affecting the city’s air quality.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York Monday from 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. due to concerns about levels of fine particulate matter in the air due to the smoke.
Officials said the smoke was expected to reach the downstate area, including New York City, late Monday evening, with impacts expected to continue through tomorrow, DEC spokesperson Lori Severino told Gothamist.
Air quality in the New York City region has ebbed and flowed since the Canadian wildfires began last week.
Particulate matter, namely pieces smaller than 2.5 microns, can be breathed deep into the lungs and goes by the term “PM2.5.” Short-term exposure irritates the eyes and respiratory tract, leading to shortness of breath — while prolonged experiences can worsen asthma and heart disease.
The DEC urged New Yorkers to do what they can to conserve energy and reduce pollution as the smoke goes over the area — such as using mass transit, turning off lights in unoccupied areas and using fans to circulate air.
Nsikan Akpan contributed reporting.