New York just can’t catch its breath.

Last week, smoke from a massive fire in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia worsened air quality levels from New York City to Washington, D.C. Now, the smoke is coming from Quebec, where more than 100 wildfires are still burning, affecting the city’s air quality.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York Monday from 10 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. due to concerns about levels of fine particulate matter in the air due to the smoke.

Officials said the smoke was expected to reach the downstate area, including New York City, late Monday evening, with impacts expected to continue through tomorrow, DEC spokesperson Lori Severino told Gothamist.