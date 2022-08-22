Bryan Polite, the chairman of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, said the tribal members weren’t seeking a handout, but recognition of the original deed, agreed to by Long Island’s earliest white settlers, that guaranteed the Shinnecock permanent access to its waters.

“We were supposed to have unencumbered access to the ocean, but they’re putting up barriers,” Polite said. “For us to be denied the same rights as village residents, when that's our aboriginal land, is a slap in the face.”

The official seal of Southampton Village, Polite notes, offers a visual reminder of the promise that accompanied the 1640 incorporation: it depicts a Shinnecock man facing a Pilgrim; a ship in the distance, as the ocean laps at their feet.

A question of public trust

Beachgoers’ rights rest on a legal principle known as the public trust doctrine – the common law concept dating back to ancient Rome that says the seashore should be preserved for everyone. But the breadth of those protections varies widely across states.

In New Jersey, a 1972 court ruling banned municipalities from charging higher beach access fees to nonresidents, likening the practice to discrimination. But local governments in New York have wider discretion to set fees for their beaches, in part because of a lack of existing case law.

“In some cases, the public trust will say you need to treat everyone equally,” said Tony MacDonald, the director of the Urban Coast Institute at Monmouth University. “For some reason, no one said [the parking fee] is functionally limiting access to the beach.”

Until recently, Shinnecock leaders said, legal action wasn’t necessary. For years, an unspoken understanding allowed tribal citizens to park at the beach without fear of being ticketed. That began to change in the last decade, coinciding with a significant boom in Southampton’s affluence and population.

“As a kid, I always remembered it being accessible,” said Dyáni Brown, a Shinnecock resident, who recalled eating fresh-caught lobster on the beach with her father and grandfather. “Then one day it's like, ‘Oh, you have to pay hundreds of dollars.’”

During her last visit, in 2014, Brown says she immediately received a parking ticket upon leaving her car at the beach. The experience pushed her to start her own beach access campaign, collecting more than 150 signatures from tribal citizens and residents. The Southampton Village trustees agreed to review the proposal in 2015, but eventually stopped responding to her emails, Brown said.

“There was no consultation with the nation, no attempt to work something out, no acknowledgement of who we are or our interaction with the community,” she added. “That’s what’s most disheartening.”

Two years later, Brown conducted a survey of tribal citizens, finding that a majority of Shinnecock citizens had started limiting their beach access to off-hours because of the parking enforcement.