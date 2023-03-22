Family members of slain Sayreville, New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour say they’ve only spoken twice to the authorities investigating her death — nearly two months after she was shot and killed in front of her home. “The fact is we haven't had much interaction with them,” a pastor to the family, Karl Badu of the Church of Pentecost, said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference alongside Dwumfour’s parents and husband at Sayreville Borough Hall. Badu said that Dwumfour’s parents, Newark residents Prince and Mary Dwumfour, were first called by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 7 — six days after the shooting. It would be another month before they met with the prosecutor’s office for an in-person sit-down arranged by former assemblyman and attorney John Wisniewski, in hopes of receiving an update on the investigation. Badu said the discussions didn’t give the family much insight into the shooting — an investigation prosecutors have repeatedly declined to discuss with the public or media, including on Wednesday. He said the Dwumfours were asked “the usual ‘tell us about Eunice’ type of questions.” Prince Dwumfour said no one in law enforcement asked family members if they knew why someone would kill Eunice Dwumfour. Criminal defense attorney Lauren Bayer — who said she’d been advising the councilwoman’s newlywed husband, Peter Ezechukwu, who also goes by the name Eze Kings — called that “surprising.”

Reports indicate that councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was found fatally shot Wednesday. Sayreville GOP

“It’s hard to tell when those questions come and, and how they're answered, but I would say generally it would be a little surprising that they wouldn't make those inquiries straight away,” Bayer said. Ezechukwu had been in Nigeria at the time of the shooting. He'd met Dwumfour in Nigeria through their mutual involvement in the Champions Royal Assembly ministry, and the two got married late last year. Ezechukwu said he isn’t sure yet if he’ll be returning to Nigeria or staying in the U.S., though he'd previously planned to live with his wife. He didn't clarify if that would have been in Nigeria or the U.S. Family members also said they didn’t know of any previous instances when Eunice Dwumfour had been targeted for violence, or of anything happening in her life that would put her in danger. Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old former Newark resident and the daughter of a Ghanaian immigrant family, moved to the Parlin section of Sayreville several years ago. She joined the Sayreville Borough Council last year after running as a Republican alongside current Council President Christian Onuoha, a fellow pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly’s congregation in Newark. Hundreds of people attended a memorial borough officials helped organize last month; there, speakers described her dedication to the community, and how, as the borough's first Black councilwoman, she was a role model to many of the community's young people. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has said Eunice Dwumfour was found dead in her vehicle the night of Feb. 1, in the La Mer townhome development where she lived. In the time since, the office has been nearly silent, save for one statement from Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone at an unrelated event on Feb. 8, where she said she believed there was no ongoing threat to the community. Prosecutors took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit to block the release of certain public records in the case, but dropped the suit within a day of filing it. The prosecutor’s office had cited a desire to protect the family’s privacy in the filing. “I don't care if they can bring everything out,” Prince Dwumfour said on Wednesday. Wisniewski, standing at his side, followed that comment to clarify it: “They’re not concerned about information being released that someone else is saying might infringe on their privacy. They’re OK with that.” Officials eventually released recordings of several 911 calls from the night of the shooting. Residents described hearing several shots fired, a person dressed in all black fleeing on foot, and Dwumfour’s white vehicle rolling down the street and crashing into other cars. Prosecutors have not said if they’ve identified a motive in the shooting, or if they have a suspect. Wisniewski said the family understands authorities can’t release much information during an ongoing investigation, but they find the silence frustrating. Eunice Dwumfour’s 12-year-old daughter from a prior relationship, Nicole, was home on the night of the shooting and heard a “pop pop pop,” which she believed was the sound of fireworks, Prince Dwumfour said.

Prince Dwumfour discusses the death of his daughter, Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, at a press conference at Sayreville Borough Hall on March 22. Louis C. Hochman/Gothamist