Sophia Labarbera-Limone, a single mother of three, was one of the frontline workers that New Yorker’s clapped for at 7 p.m. every day early in the pandemic. A registered nurse with more than 25 years experience, she worked to fight COVID-19 at two of Staten Island’s city-run clinics.

Her pandemic tour began at the NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation Mariners Harbor clinic as the only nurse providing primary and pediatric care in a working class neighborhood on the north shore of Staten Island. As the primary medical provider for the Mariners Harbor public housing complex and surrounding area, she would teach the patients about how to take care of their chronic health issues, like cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“We had a pediatric doctor and a primary care physician that I work very closely with. We worked through the whole pandemic. Initially, we didn't even have any PPEs,” she said.

Despite her daily exposure during the initial outbreak, the 44-year-old Labarbera-Limone said she didn’t contract the coronavirus until the start of 2021. When it cleared, she went back to work.

However, because of a serious allergic reaction to one of the mRNA vaccines that prevents her from getting a second dose, she may never work as a nurse again for the city. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Richmond County Supreme Court, Labarbera-Limone and her lawyer Lawrence Spasojevich say the city has violated her civil rights by failing to find a reasonable accommodation for her medical conditions.

Labarbera-Limone is among tens of thousands, if not millions, who are partially vaccinated but also have some so-called natural immunity that they acquired after an infection. Aside from taking a single Moderna shot, she said that she has caught the virus three times. Medical records provided by her lawyer show a positive PCR test in February 2021 and another 7 months later.

This hybrid immunity — yielded from vaccination plus past infection — is generally considered by immunologists, multiple research studies and the World Health Organization to be stronger than the defenses created by vaccination or infection alone. Labarbera-Limone argues her body has enough immunity that she should be sufficiently protected and no risk to her patients.