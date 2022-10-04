Shots were fired Tuesday morning in downtown Brooklyn near NYU’s MetroTech Center campus, according to police and campus safety officials.

Gunshots were heard in the vicinity of 2 MetroTech Center just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from Fountain Walker, NYU’s vice president of global campus safety. Police officials said the shots were heard on adjacent Bridge Street.

The university alerted students to the sound of gunfire around 10:45 a.m. The shots were fired near the university’s Tandon School of Engineering and facilities on 370 Jay St., according to Walker and police.

“If you are in the area: Run, Hide, or Fight,” an earlier tweet from NYU’s campus safety account reads. “Others stay away. Help is on the way.”

No injuries had been reported as of 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to police, and the MetroTech Center complex has since been deemed safe to the public.

Police are still investigating, officials said Tuesday. There were no suspects as of 2 p.m.