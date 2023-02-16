Parts of the New York City metropolitan area experienced record-high temperatures on Thursday — amid an unusually warm winter that has seen almost no snowfall.

JFK Airport set a new record-high temperature of 64 degrees Fahrenheit late Thursday morning, 3 degrees warmer than the previous high set on Feb. 16, 1976.

Islip on Long Island and Bridgeport, Connecticut each broke their recorded highs for the month of February, with temperatures rising to the high 60s and low 70s by midmorning.

The agency is also watching temperatures at LaGuardia Airport, where the temperature landed at 69 degrees Fahrenheit around 11 a.m., tying a record set in 1954.

“We've been above normal as far as temperatures,” said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He said that January temperatures in Central Park were 9.8 degrees above normal.

Central Park broke a record on Feb. 1 for the latest measurable snowfall of the season since the NWS started keeping records in 1869. Less than half an inch of snow accumulated, and the city has not seen measurable snowfall since. The previous record for the city’s latest snow was set on Jan. 29, 1973.

Rain was expected on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, meteorologist John Homenuk declared this season “the most boring winter in NYC history.”