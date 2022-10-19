New York City has received thousands of asylum seekers in recent months. Many made the trek from Venezuela to the United States’ southern border, only to be put on cross-country buses that arrive daily at the Port Authority. Others are migrating from other parts of South America, Central America and Africa. City officials have been scrambling to shelter these new arrivals and provide them with legal support and social services. But much of the aid comes directly from grassroots organizations and community groups that are being stretched thin. Even if the flow of migrants into New York City lets up soon, organizers said they anticipate having to provide extra aid for months to come — especially since it can take a long time to get a work permit after applying for asylum. Gothamist has compiled some suggestions of places where people can donate money and supplies or see if they need volunteers. This list isn’t exhaustive but includes official donation sites designated by the city as well as a few recommendations from on-the-ground workers.

NYC’s Official Emergency Relief Fund

United Way of NYC - Donate here. United Way is managing New York City’s designated emergency relief fund. It is administering donations to community groups providing direct aid to arriving migrants. So far, United Way is funding Artists Athletes Activists, Team TLC NYC, the Gambian Youth Organization and El Puente. United Way said it will fund other organizations, including soup kitchens and pantries, as more money comes in and needs evolve. These groups all accept direct monetary donations as well (linked to above). The Gambian Youth Organization has set up an Amazon Wishlist to purchase items for asylum seekers. Umbrella organizations Catholic Charities of New York - Donate here or buy things off their Amazon wishlist. Catholic Charities is contracting with New York City officials to operate its navigation center for migrants and has also been providing information, food and supplies to those arriving at its offices and parishes. New York Immigration Coalition - Donate here. Statewide policy and advocacy group that represents more than 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups.

Where to drop off supplies

Many groups specify they only want new or like-new items. It may be wise to check on what they need in advance, but several say warm-weather clothes are needed, along with unopened hygiene products, diapers, shoes and underwear. Here are the official drop-off sites designated by New York City: Mission Church John 3:16 518 West 168th St., New York, NY Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 914-310-8948 Iglesias Jovenes Cristianos 8700 18th Ave., Brooklyn, NY Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 718-795-5645 The Bridge 1894 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 917-804-3942 New Life Church 2757 Morris Ave., Bronx, NY Phone: 718-562-2230 (call before drop-off) Salvation Army Jamaica Community Center 90-23 161st St., Jamaica, Queens Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone: 914-217-3277 Central Family Life Center 59 Wright St., Staten Island, NY Phone: 718-273-8414

More places to donate supplies: