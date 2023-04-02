Reports of some sexually transmitted infections among New Yorkers increased in 2021 compared to the year before, according to a report released on Friday by the city’s health department.

Health officials attributed the uptick to lapses in STI testing during the first years of the pandemic. As a result, they’re urging New Yorkers to get tested for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and other STIs — and are even repurposing lab equipment originally used for COVID-19 tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea screenings.

“Whether it’s a fling or a serious thing, STI tests are recommended for all New Yorkers,” said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s health commissioner. “Less wait time means less stress. Our rapid tests help New Yorkers stay safe. Get tested today.”

The report found that rates of chlamydia, a common STI that can affect fertility if left untreated, rose about 13% among male New Yorkers and 5% among female New Yorkers. Gonorrhea, which is often asymptomatic, followed similar trends. (The data only distinguished results by biological sex, not by gender identity.)

Girls and women younger than 24 had the highest rates of chlamydia in 2021, the report found. About a quarter of all the reported chlamydia cases that year were among teen girls.

The pattern with syphilis, an STI that can be transmitted to unborn babies if contracted during pregnancy, was more complex. The overall rate of symptomatic syphilis ticked down slightly, but rose among female New Yorkers. There were 24 recorded cases of syphilis passed on to babies, up from 17 the year before.