New York can’t seem to catch a weather break these days.

After Sunday’s intense storms soaked the state and even had some counties on tornado watch, Monday’s hot, sunny weather brings new concerns.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for much of the region, including the city, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.

For the upstate areas, the issue is fine particulate matter– the kind that comes with the Canadian wildfire smoke scheduled to float across the state on Monday. That advisory will be in effect though midnight.

For Long Island and New York City regions, the concern is particulate matter coupled with ozone, which can form at ground level in hot weather and is mostly caused by vehicle exhaust and out-of-state emission sources. That advisory will expire at 11 p.m.

The joint advisories mean that the DEC expects the Air Quality Index to surpass 100 Monday, which indicates poor air that could be unhealthy for vulnerable groups.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that masks will be distributed at Port Authority Bus Terminal from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.