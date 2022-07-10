Mobile air sensors mounted to specialized vehicles are now criss-crossing the streets of the Bronx and Manhattan as part of a new $3 million state initiative to monitor air quality, Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced.

The initiative, which uses a mobile monitoring fleet provided by the environmental tech company Aclima in partnership with Google Public Sector, a division of the internet giant that started two weeks ago to support local governments. The program was initially announced last September during the state’s Climate Week.

New York’s air monitoring initiative has also launched in Buffalo and the Capital Region. Another six communities, including Brooklyn, Queens, Mount Vernon/Yonkers and Hempstead will start the air monitoring program by this fall.

Hochul hailed the initiative as a major step toward understanding air quality issues in “areas overburdened by environmental pollution.” And New York scientists who’ve conducted similar projects in the past said the new program can help individual neighborhoods better understand their health risks.

"As New York continues to forge a greener path ahead to make our state cleaner and healthier, we are also correcting decades of environmental injustices that have overburdened disadvantaged communities for far too long," Hochul said in a press release. "As someone who grew up in the shadow of a steel plant that contributed to orange skies and a polluted Lake Erie, I know firsthand the urgency of our fight against air pollution and climate change.”