The 2017 truck attack that killed eight people on the Hudson River Greenway can feel like a distant or even forgotten memory to anyone using the path today. But a lasting legacy of the tragedy is hard to miss: Dozens of barriers and bollards that keep drivers from entering the country’s busiest bike path.

The barriers were put in place shortly after the attack, in which Islamic State group sympathizer Sayfullo Saipov ran over cyclists and pedestrians in a rental pickup truck in the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since 9/11. Saipov was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after a jury spared him the death penalty.

Bollards, concrete barriers and blocks line the greenway along 56 intersections south of 59th Street. The state paid $15 million to put them in, and the city put down two cement blocks at every pedestrian entrance that faces the Hudson River along the path. The infrastructure is far more visible than a trio of small plaques on the path honoring the victims.

The barriers are cause for complaints from cyclists and pedestrians — but many acknowledge they’re a necessary inconvenience to keep the route safe.

“I suppose they are quite ugly, those concrete blocks placed in the cycleway,” said Scottish tourist Anthony Baxter, 53, who was riding a Citi Bike on the path. “But they serve a purpose and probably prevent vehicles from trundling down there or plowing through and that’s gotta be a good thing."

“It’d be nice if they did a bit more on the design of the cycleway, just made it a little more aesthetically pleasing perhaps in keeping with the lovely park,” Baxter said.