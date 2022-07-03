All arrivals and departures out of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport were temporarily closed on Sunday due to a "security incident," officials said.
Port Authority police were investigating the potential security threat at the terminal on Sunday afternoon, where inbound traffic was shut down. The incident was cleared before 12:30 p.m., though, and arrivals and departures were reopened soon after with residual delays.
Footage posted on Twitter showed crowds of people outside of the terminal on Sunday afternoon.
JFK's Terminal 4 is one of the airport's most active terminals and services more than 30 international and domestic airlines.